Survey finds magic mushrooms are the ‘safest’ illegal drug

A new survey found magic mushrooms are the "safest" illegal drug to take.

The Global Drugs Survey 2017 released earlier this week found that only 0.2 percent of those who took magic mushrooms in the last year needed emergency medical treatment, concluding mushrooms to have statistical lower risk of harm compared to other substances. The same study found that 4.8 percent taking meth, 1 percent taking cocaine and 1 percent taking LSD needed emergency medical treatment.

The survey was conducted online with 120,000 across 50 countries.

"Magic mushrooms were the safest drugs to take in terms of needing to see emergency medical treatment," the report said.

The aim of the Global Drug Survey is to promote honest conversations about drugs, as well as raise safety awareness.