Is this photo of a 13-pound bullfrog in Texas real?

"Jeremiah was a bullfrog... was a HUGE friend of mine."

It's been shared more than 140,000 times from the South Texas Hunting Assoc.'s Facebook page , but is it real? Probably not.

ABC station KVUE in Texas reached out to the man in the photo, Markcuz Rangel, who told them the photo is 100 percent real and he's caught others like it in the past.

Texas Parks and Wildlife isn't so sure. They told the station that the photo may be real but, "It's obviously an optical illusion because he held it towards the camera," Steve Lightfoot with Texas Parks and Wildlife told the station. "Don't believe everything you see on the internet."

We did some research and according to National Geographic, the average bullfrog is about 1.1 pounds - nearly 12 pounds shy of the monster Rangel claims to have caught.

The Goliath frog is considered the largest frog in the world and it's weight can reach up to 7 pounds - again, well shy of the frog supposedly caught in Texas.