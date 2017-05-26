Chipotle says customers' payment card info stolen in data breach

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said Friday that hackers used malware to steal customers' card information from payment systems at several restaurants over a three week span.

The information stolen includes account numbers, expiration dates, and internal verification codes.

Chipotle says it is unsure how many payment cards are affected, but notes the malware has been removed.

An investigation discovered that the malware searched for track data using the magnetic stripe of debit and credit cards.

According to Chipotle's statement released Friday, restaurants may have been affected by the breach between March 24 and April 18.

The company operates 2,249 restaurants in the U.S.

If customers with questions regarding this incident can call 888-738-0534 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. EDT, or Saturday and Sunday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EDT.

You can read Chipotle's full statement on the data breach here:

https://www.chipotle.com/security