Spokane man sentenced to 23 years in prison for producing child porn

SPOKANE, Wash. -

According to the United States Attorney's Office, a judge has sentenced 42-year-old Jeffrey David Wint to 23 years and 4 months in federal prison for production of child pornography. 

His time behind bars will be followed with a life term of court supervision. Wint will also be required to register as a sex offender. 

According to information shared during the court proceedings, Wint gave his young victim numerous gifts such as hockey jerseys, expensive sneakers, and outings in exchange. 

Wint disclosed the abuse to the victim's mother who called the police. 

When police searched his home, they discovered approximately 26,566 pictures and videos of child pornography. 

Wint admitted to molesting the child almost weekly over the course of four ears. 

Wint said most of it took place at his home or the home of his elderly parents. 

During the sentencing, the victim's parents described the damage Wint did to their child and to their family. 

The judge thanked the parents for having the courage to speak publicly about the crimes. 

The case was pursued as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information on Project Safe Childhood, click here: https://www.justice.gov/psc

