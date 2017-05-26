Post Falls Officer pulls over little girl in power wheels Jeep

Hometown Heroes.

Every week, we highlight someone who works in public safety for all the good work they do.

Tonight is a bit of a change from the typical Hometown Hero.

It's the story of a little girl who suddenly became public enemy number one.

Pat Eismann was patrolling the area in Post Falls when he noticed something a bit out of the ordinary.

"I saw a little girl driving a power wheels jeep down the street," Officer Eismann said.

Blaring 'Frozen' music in her pink and blue jeep, Officer Eismann had a hard time missing her.

"I was driving and the cop pulled me over," said the little girl.

Not knowing what to do, little Harper pulled over in her jeep.

"She was going 8 mph in a 5 mph," said Officer Eismann. "Gave her a warning for that."

Officer Eismann doing his best to keep his composure.

Wanting to pose for a picture, Harper just wanted to say a few more words.

"Thank you," she said.

"I just kind of have fun with it," said Officer Eismann. "Have fun with the community and have fun with the kiddos we deal with."