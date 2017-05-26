Tent territory: campgrounds fill up for Memorial Day weekend

In the wake of Memorial Day weekend, families have the grills out and are outside playing board games, enjoying the great weather.

"You know we're hanging out playing board games," said Mark Sommers.

Mark and his family are spending their weekend at the Riverside State Park and plan to be outside most of their three day vacation.

"We went down to the river and walked across the bridge that was great, we'll probably do that again," Mark said.

While some brought big trailers to the campgrounds, others decided to pitch a tent- living without all the comforts of home.

"The first time we started doing this was a little difficult but eventually learned how to do it so now it's second hand," said Walter Fry. Walter says he drove all the way from Boise, Idaho to state park.

Walter does this trip once a year and thinks that this weekend will be the nicest weekend we've had so far this year.

Walter told us he also plans on firing up his grill. "Go the American way have some burgers," he said.

If you do plan on going camping this weekend chances, are that most of the spots are already taken up.

However, if you want to try your luck, you can check to see if spots are available here: https://washington.goingtocamp.com/