Son of accused deputy murderer speaks out

It was an emotional plea in the form of a letter sent to a Montana newspaper that first caught our attention.

“I’m sorry that this happened,” Al Barrus said.

Barrus, open about the guilt and the pain he feels over the loss of a deputy’s life, at the hands of his father and half brother.

“His death was unnecessary,” Al said.

Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore was shot to death on a stretch of road off of Interstate 90 east of Bozeman, Montana during a traffic stop.

His estranged father, Lloyd Barrus, now in jail accused of the murder, his half brother, Marshall, now dead after a police shoot out.

From 1,000 miles away in Albuquerque, Al was open about his profound sadness but not surprised about what happened.

He remembers growing up with the violence.

“We wanted to have the police come by and take us away from that home and they said that when the police came that he'd just kill all of us,” Al said.

He told us his mom tried to keep the family together, he and his three sisters and two half brothers remained in the abusive household until one night when it got too much.

“He (Lloyd) went out drinking and we literally had to sneak out in the middle of the night,” Al said.

That would be one of the last times Al would see his father and his two half brothers.

“Since I was six or seven years old I promised myself I would never grow up to be like my father,” he said.

Al went into the military where he was a writer and photographer and he would go on to start his own family.

Finally, he decided to make a connection with his dad on Facebook. That’s where he noticed the violence re-emerge, and the downward spiral that he believes lead to the murder.

"I reached out to people in law enforcement, I wasn't getting anywhere so I left it alone because it was bothering me too much,” he said.

Now he mourns for the half brother that he believes never had a chance to get away from his father’s influence.

“He was closer than I was with Lloyd, he described him as his best friend,” Al said.

And he mourns for the family who he knows is grieving for the husband and father that should never have been stolen from them.

“My deep condolences to the family of Mason Moore and his friends and his colleagues,” he said.

Al told me two things that really stuck with us.

First, get help if you are in an abusive relationship.

The second, he learned when he became a father, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel and love conquers hate.