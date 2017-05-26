Son of accused deputy murderer speaks out - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Son of accused deputy murderer speaks out

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
MISSOULA, Mont. -

It was an emotional plea in the form of a letter sent to a Montana newspaper that first caught our attention.

“I’m sorry that this happened,” Al Barrus said.

Barrus, open about the guilt and the pain he feels over the loss of a deputy’s life, at the hands of his father and half brother.

“His death was unnecessary,” Al said.

Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore was shot to death on a stretch of road off of Interstate 90 east of Bozeman, Montana during a traffic stop.

His estranged father, Lloyd Barrus, now in jail accused of the murder, his half brother, Marshall, now dead after a police shoot out.

From 1,000 miles away in Albuquerque, Al was open about his profound sadness but not surprised about what happened.

He remembers growing up with the violence.

“We wanted to have the police come by and take us away from that home and they said that when the police came that he'd just kill all of us,” Al said.

He told us his mom tried to keep the family together, he and his three sisters and two half brothers remained in the abusive household until one night when it got too much.

“He (Lloyd) went out drinking and we literally had to sneak out in the middle of the night,” Al said.

That would be one of the last times Al would see his father and his two half brothers.

“Since I was six or seven years old I promised myself I would never grow up to be like my father,” he said.

Al went into the military where he was a writer and photographer and he would go on to start his own family.

Finally, he decided to make a connection with his dad on Facebook. That’s where he noticed the violence re-emerge, and the downward spiral that he believes lead to the murder.

"I reached out to people in law enforcement, I wasn't getting anywhere so I left it alone because it was bothering me too much,” he said.

Now he mourns for the half brother that he believes never had a chance to get away from his father’s influence.

“He was closer than I was with Lloyd, he described him as his best friend,” Al said.

And he mourns for the family who he knows is grieving for the husband and father that should never have been stolen from them.

“My deep condolences to the family of Mason Moore and his friends and his colleagues,” he said.

Al told me two things that really stuck with us.

First, get help if you are in an abusive relationship.

The second, he learned when he became a father, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel and love conquers hate.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 2 bodies found in pickup truck near Washington highway

    2 bodies found in pickup truck near Washington highway

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:04 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:04:42 GMT
    2 bodies found in pickup truck near Washington highway2 bodies found in pickup truck near Washington highway

    WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) - The bodies of a man and woman have been found in a pickup truck near a Washington highway. KCPQ-TV reported Wednesday that the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says it appears someone had been trying to conceal the vehicle. The deputy who went to the call had said someone attempted to conceal the truck with a blanket, duct tape and natural vegetation from the area. The bodies had been in the driver's seat and front passe...

    >>

    WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) - The bodies of a man and woman have been found in a pickup truck near a Washington highway. KCPQ-TV reported Wednesday that the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says it appears someone had been trying to conceal the vehicle. The deputy who went to the call had said someone attempted to conceal the truck with a blanket, duct tape and natural vegetation from the area. The bodies had been in the driver's seat and front passe...

    >>

  • Woman's warning after she says a stranger followed her home

    Woman's warning after she says a stranger followed her home

    Thursday, May 25 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-05-26 01:04:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman wants to warn people to be careful when they’re out by themselves after she says she had a run-in with a strange man. “He made the hairs on my neck stand up. He gave me a weird feeling,” she says. She didn’t want to be identified because she’s still afraid. She was out walking her dog near 55th and Freya when a man suddenly appeared very close to her “I looked up and he was right there,” she 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman wants to warn people to be careful when they’re out by themselves after she says she had a run-in with a strange man. “He made the hairs on my neck stand up. He gave me a weird feeling,” she says. She didn’t want to be identified because she’s still afraid. She was out walking her dog near 55th and Freya when a man suddenly appeared very close to her “I looked up and he was right there,” she 

    >>

  • Young inventor from Post Falls appears on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

    Young inventor from Post Falls appears on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

    Thursday, May 25 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-05-26 01:16:56 GMT
    Courtesy Ellen TVCourtesy Ellen TV

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A young inventor by the name of Alex Knoll made his big debut on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Thursday. 12-year-old Alex is from Post Falls, Idaho and is the creator of an award-winning app. He developed Ability App to help improve the lives of those with disabilities by giving them resources to make informed decisions. On the talk show, Alex shared with Ellen stories of his hero and background on the app. Alex is 

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A young inventor by the name of Alex Knoll made his big debut on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Thursday. 12-year-old Alex is from Post Falls, Idaho and is the creator of an award-winning app. He developed Ability App to help improve the lives of those with disabilities by giving them resources to make informed decisions. On the talk show, Alex shared with Ellen stories of his hero and background on the app. Alex is 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Post Falls Officer pulls over little girl in power wheels Jeep

    Post Falls Officer pulls over little girl in power wheels Jeep

    Friday, May 26 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-05-27 02:03:49 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Hometown Heroes. Every week, we highlight someone who works in public safety for all the good work they do. Tonight is a bit of a change from the typical Hometown Hero. It's the story of a little girl who suddenly became public enemy number one. Pat Eismann was patrolling the area in Post Falls when he noticed something a bit out of the ordinary. "I saw a little girl driving a power wheels jeep down the street," Officer Eismann said....

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Hometown Heroes. Every week, we highlight someone who works in public safety for all the good work they do. Tonight is a bit of a change from the typical Hometown Hero. It's the story of a little girl who suddenly became public enemy number one. Pat Eismann was patrolling the area in Post Falls when he noticed something a bit out of the ordinary. "I saw a little girl driving a power wheels jeep down the street," Officer Eismann said....

    >>

  • Tent territory: campgrounds fill up for Memorial Day weekend

    Tent territory: campgrounds fill up for Memorial Day weekend

    Friday, May 26 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-05-27 02:00:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In the wake of Memorial Day weekend, families have the grills out and are outside playing board games, enjoying the great weather. "You know we're hanging out playing board games," said Mark Sommers. Mark and his family are spending their weekend at the Riverside State Park and plan to be outside most of their three day vacation. "We went down to the river and walked across the bridge that was great, we'll 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In the wake of Memorial Day weekend, families have the grills out and are outside playing board games, enjoying the great weather. "You know we're hanging out playing board games," said Mark Sommers. Mark and his family are spending their weekend at the Riverside State Park and plan to be outside most of their three day vacation. "We went down to the river and walked across the bridge that was great, we'll 

    >>

  • Parents concerned after man follows children home from school

    Parents concerned after man follows children home from school

    Friday, May 26 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-05-27 01:51:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's any parent's worst fear. Thursday, a man tried following several children home from school. The man with a skateboard walked out of this ally-way as kids were on their way home from school. He asked them if they liked batman, and then reportedly followed them for several blocks. Kids playing outside Finch Elementary School, and Aaron Clark's kids are part of the group that was followed. "I watched them 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's any parent's worst fear. Thursday, a man tried following several children home from school. The man with a skateboard walked out of this ally-way as kids were on their way home from school. He asked them if they liked batman, and then reportedly followed them for several blocks. Kids playing outside Finch Elementary School, and Aaron Clark's kids are part of the group that was followed. "I watched them 

    >>
    •   