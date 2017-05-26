Parents concerned after man follows children home from school

It's any parent's worst fear.

Thursday, a man tried following several children home from school.

The man with a skateboard walked out of this ally-way as kids were on their way home from school.

He asked them if they liked batman, and then reportedly followed them for several blocks.

Kids playing outside Finch Elementary School, and Aaron Clark's kids are part of the group that was followed.

"I watched them coming off "A" street on the south side of Garland and noticed an individual walking behind them," Clark said.

At first, Clark thought the guy was a family member of one of the kids. But as this man followed them closely for several blocks.

Clark decided to follow too.

"I asked if they knew who this individual was and they replied no."

Clark told the kids to run inside and lock the doors, while he confronted the man.

"I said what are you doing following these kids home and his response was 'to make sure they make it home safe.'"

Aaron took out his cell phone and snapped photos. He then went to the school, shared them on a Facebook page, and filed a police report.

From there, they tracked down who the person is and found out that he lives in the neighborhood and may have a disability.

Clark has a message for parents: "Remind them about keeping their heads on a swivel always look behind you."