Sun is out and so are package thieves

A North Spokane man is warning online shoppers to be careful as the weather warms up.

His doorbell camera caught footage of a man stealing his packages right off of his doorstep- in broad daylight.

What can you do to prevent this from happening to you?

First, if you know you're getting a package, make sure it's sent to your house at a time you know you're going to be home. If you're not going to be home, you can have it sent to a neighbor's house.

Another option: Have the UPS Store or post office hold your package until you're ready to pick it up. Both UPS and USPS have mobile apps to help you track your package as well. Amazon Lockers are another new option. You can have your package sent to a secure box for pick up. All you have to do is enter a code when you get there to get your package.

Finally, if you work during the day, you can have your package delivered there. That way you'll get your hands on your package before thieves have a chance.