Attention shoppers: woman's warning after drive-by purse snatching

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A Spokane woman says she was the latest victim in what seems to be a new trend for thieves: drive-by purse snatching.  

Alice Galeotti says she left her purse in her shopping cart while she was loading up her car. She got distracted and that's when the thieves decided to strike. "It's very disheartening that you can't even shop in broad daylight and not have your entire life disrupted by thieves," said Galeotti.

She was shopping near North Division on Monday, when she noticed something odd. "I heard a crash of my water bottle from the cart onto the pavement. I turned and I saw a car speeding down in between the parked cars and my thought was, 'Somebody's going to get hurt.' I didn't realize that my purse had been taken until I finished loading all my items. My purse, my credit cards, my phone, everything was snatched," said Galeotti.

Galeotti isn't the first one to experience this either. Another Spokane woman named Laura Garcia posted to Facebook earlier this week saying,"Ladies beware!!! As I was coming out of Walmart and was by my vehicle, a van sped by me and a man reached out and grabbed my purse out of my cart. They hit the side of my cart with their van and almost hit two women walking. This apparently is a new way of getting your purse! Thank God I took the grandkids out of the cart first. Just another day in Spokane!"

Police want to remind people to always have your purse or wallet on you and don't let it out of your sight.

