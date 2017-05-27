Texas governor cracks joke about reporters at gun range

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is drawing criticism for cracking a joke about reporters at a gun range.



Abbott took some target practice Friday, after signing a bill reducing fees for state handgun licenses. The San Antonio Express-News reported that when he was given his target sheet, Abbott joked, "I'm going to carry this around in case I see any reporters."



The quip came days after Montana Republican Greg Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault when he was accused of body-slamming a reporter the day before he was elected to Congress.



Abbott's joke drew a rebuke from the national gun control advocacy group Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, which called it "dangerous and out of line."



Abbott's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



___



Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)