Teen plucked from cliff by helicopter in Washington state

A helicopter plucked a teenager from a cliff edge above the Stillaguamish River in western Washington state on Saturday morning.



KOMO-TV reports that the teen spent most of the night on the cliff until it became light enough for the helicopter rescue.



Officials say the teen and his uncle had been cliff diving at Riverscene Park but the teen became frightened and didn't want to swim back across the river.



River conditions made a boat rescue not possible and crews attempted to reach him on foot before the helicopter arrived.



Officials say the teen was uninjured and reunited with his parents at about 6:20 a.m.



___



Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)