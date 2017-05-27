$10,000 reward offered after fireworks set ablaze in Atlanta store

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward in hopes of catching teenagers suspected of igniting a fireworks display inside a grocery store in Atlanta, sending shoppers fleeing and filling the store with smoke.



Investigators tell WSB-TV that two teens were caught on surveillance video using a lighter to set fire to the display inside the Publix on the city's south side Thursday night, prompting everyone inside to be evacuated.



Atlanta Fire Rescue spokesman Cortez Stafford said there were no serious injuries.



A photo from the fire department showed a massive pile of charred fireworks in one of the aisles.



Investigators also released surveillance images of the teens they believe were responsible. They say the $10,000 reward is for the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

