Pasco Police rescue man from Goodwill donation box

Police were called to a Goodwill donation box Friday to rescue a man who was stuck inside.

Fire crews were originally going to cut the man out of the box, before a worker showed up with a key to free the man.

Pasco Police posted a photo of the man in the box on Facebook with the caption: "You can't make this stuff up. ***Caution*** do not lean too far into a Goodwill donation box.... It will eat you."

They didn't specify exactly how the man ended up in the donation box or whether he would be facing any charges.

Since department shared the photo, it been shared more than 350 times.