Richland man dies in glider crash near Ephrata

A 64-year-old Richland man was killed in a glider crash Friday afternoon about eight miles west of Ephrata.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says Kyle Roberson was piloting an Alexander Schleicher model ASW28-18 sailplane which crashed into a remote farm field near Baird Springs Road Northwest and Road J-Northwest late in the afternoon. Roberson died on impact.

Roberson’s body is in the care of Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison, whose staff will conduct an autopsy. Roberson’s family has been notified. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

The Ephrata area is popular among glider enthusiasts due to summertime atmospheric thermal layering which helps keep gliders aloft.



“I’m saddened by this news so early in the Memorial Day weekend, when people are enjoying their hobbies such as gliding,” said Sheriff Tom Jones. “I pray Mr. Roberson’s family and friends will find peace and I will continue to pray for them.”