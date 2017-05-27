Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band dies at age 69

Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band dies at age 69Posted: Updated:
2 stabbed to death, 1 injured on Portland train by man hurling racial slurs
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police in Oregon say two people died and another was hurt in a stabbing on a Portland light-rail train after a man yelled racial slurs at two young Muslim women. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports officers arrested a man Friday afternoon who ran from the train. Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson says the assailant on the train was ranting on many topics, using "hate speech or biased language," and turned his focus on the women.>>
Post Falls Officer pulls over little girl in power wheels Jeep
POST FALLS, Idaho - Hometown Heroes. Every week, we highlight someone who works in public safety for all the good work they do. Tonight is a bit of a change from the typical Hometown Hero. It's the story of a little girl who suddenly became public enemy number one. Pat Eismann was patrolling the area in Post Falls when he noticed something a bit out of the ordinary. "I saw a little girl driving a power wheels jeep down the street," Officer Eismann said....>>
$10,000 bill for getting car stuck in newly poured concrete
LINCOLN, Neb,. (AP) - A driver could be facing a $10,000 bill after he plowed into newly poured concrete in Lincoln, Nebraska, and became stuck. The accident occurred Wednesday on a portion of a road repair project in the state capital. Police spokeswoman Angela Sands said Friday that police won't cite the driver, 19-year-old Shadrach Yasiah. A police incident report says it wasn't obvious that the concrete wasn't dry and that Yasiah>>
Repeat offenders with 68 arrests between them booked again in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies checking on a suspicious vehicle Thursday afternoon ran into some familiar faces: Three people who have collectively been booked in Kootenai County 68 times! They were all granted another trip to jail after deputies searched their vehicle.>>
2 bodies found in pickup truck near Washington highway
WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) - The bodies of a man and woman have been found in a pickup truck near a Washington highway. KCPQ-TV reported Wednesday that the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says it appears someone had been trying to conceal the vehicle. The deputy who went to the call had said someone attempted to conceal the truck with a blanket, duct tape and natural vegetation from the area. The bodies had been in the driver's seat and front passe...>>
Is this photo of a 13-pound bullfrog in Texas real?
AUSTIN, Texas - It's been shared more than 140,000 times from the South Texas Hunting Assoc.'s Facebook page, but is it real? Probably not. ABC station KVUE in Texas reached out to the man in the photo, Markcuz Rangel, who told them the photo is 100 percent real and he's caught others like it in the past.>>
Police release new photo of Manchester bombing suspect, ask for help
MANCHESTER, England - Manchester Police have released a new photo of the man suspected of killing 22 people in a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert on Monday. In the photo released Saturday shows 22-year-old suspect Salman Abedi in a brown hat, jeans, glasses and a black Hollister vest. The background is blacked out.>>
Spokane man arrested for breaking into train, blowing horn
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police report they have arrested a man for trespassing after he broke into a Burlington Northern Santa Fe locomotive, started the engine and was blowing the horn Saturday morning. Officers responded to a report of a man who was locked inside the train and blowing the whistles near N. Helena St, south of E. Front Ave.>>
Police: Woman locked her kids in car trunk while she shopped
RIVERDALE, Utah (AP) - A 39-year-old Utah woman has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young children in her car's trunk while she went inside a Wal-Mart store to shop. Riverdale police say witnesses heard the children ages 2 and 5 making noise and saw the car shaking, got the older child to pull the emergency latch and called 911.>>
Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band dies at age 69
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - A publicist for rock legend Gregg Allman says the organist and singer for The Allman Brothers Band has died. He was 69. Ken Weinstein confirmed Saturday that Allman died at his home in Savannah, Georgia. Allman had cancelled some 2016 tour dates for health reasons.>>
Richland man dies in glider crash near Ephrata
EPHRATA, Wash. - A 64-year-old Richland man was killed in a glider crash Friday afternoon about eight miles west of Ephrata. The Grant County Sheriff's Office says Kyle Roberson was piloting an Alexander Schleicher model ASW28-18 sailplane which crashed into a remote farm field near Baird Springs Road Northwest and Road J-Northwest late in the afternoon.>>
Pasco Police rescue man from Goodwill donation box
PASCO, Wash. - Police were called to a Goodwill donation box Friday to rescue a man who was stuck inside. Fire crews were originally going to cut the man out of the box, before a worker showed up with a key to free the man.>>
$10,000 reward offered after fireworks set ablaze in Atlanta store
ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward in hopes of catching teenagers suspected of igniting a fireworks display inside a grocery store in Atlanta, sending shoppers fleeing and filling the store with smoke Investigators tell WSB-TV that two teens were caught on surveillance video using a lighter to set fire to the display inside the Publix on the city's south side Thursday night.>>
Teen plucked from cliff by helicopter in Washington state
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. (AP) - A helicopter plucked a teenager from a cliff edge above the Stillaguamish River in western Washington state on Saturday morning. KOMO-TV reports that the teen spent most of the night on the cliff until it became light enough for the helicopter rescue.>>
Post Falls Police say missing bipolar woman found safe
POST FALLS, Idaho - Update, Saturday: Post Falls Police report a 67-year-old woman missing since Wednesday has been found. Darlene "Dana" Fisher was safely located by Post Falls Police. Officers thank the community for their help.>>
Carcass of 79-foot blue whale washes ashore in California
BOLINAS, Calif. (AP) - The body of a 79-foot (24-meter) blue whale has washed ashore in California's Marin County and experts are trying to determine why it died. The whale was discovered off Agate Beach in Bolinas on Thursday. Scientists from the Marine Mammal Center say it's a sub-adult female. They collected skin and blubber samples on Friday and plan a full necropsy Saturday.>>
