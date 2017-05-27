Spokane man arrested for breaking into train, blowing horn

Spokane Police report they have arrested a man for trespassing after he broke into a Burlington Northern Santa Fe locomotive, started the engine and was blowing the horn Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a man who was locked inside the train and blowing the whistles near N. Helena St, south of E. Front Ave. When they got there, they found 40-year-old Jeremy J. Warfield locked inside. Warfield was not cooperative, refused to come out of the train and didn't answer the officers' questions. The train was still running, but BNSF staff were able to disable its engines. After attempting verbal negotiations with the man for over an hour, police threw pepper spray canisters into the cab through an open window. Warfield gave up after several minutes and was taken into custody without incident.

Police say Warfield may have been under the influence of drugs and that he has a criminal history in Spokane. Warfield was treated by medics for the tear gas and charged with second degree trespassing. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail.