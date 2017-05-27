Police release new photo of Manchester bombing suspect, ask for help

Manchester Police have released a new photo of the man suspected of killing 22 people in a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert on Monday.

In the photo released Saturday shows 22-year-old suspect Salman Abedi in a brown hat, jeans, glasses and a black Hollister vest. The background is blacked out.

In addition to the photo, Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins and Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu of the U.K. Counter Terrorism Policing released a joint statement asking for the public's help tracking Abedi's movements leading up to the bombing.

"Today we are releasing an image of Salman Abedi taken from CCTV on the night he committed the attack. We are gathering a detailed picture of Abedi as the investigation develops and now need people to tell us if they have any information about his movements from 18 May when he returned to the UK through to Monday night," the statement read.

Police also set up a special website for people to upload any videos or photos of Abedi that they might have,