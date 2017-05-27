Spromberg fire near Leavenworth now 97 percent contained

Chelan County fire crews report there were no major changes overnight to the Spromberg fire, which has been burning north of Leavenworth since Tuesday. Firefighters say that due to better mapping, the size of the fire 34 acres, and as of Saturday morning the fire is 97 percent contained with no further growth expected.

Operations on Saturday focused on reinforcing and securing the entire perimeter of the fire. Crews were also using infrared cameras around the log deck to seek out any remaining heat. About 30 firefighters are currently fighting the fire. Mobilization resources will be released after Saturday and the additional incident management teams are expected to leave Sunday.

All Level 3 evacuations have been lifted as of 7:00pm on Thursday, May 25. Spromberg Canyon has been changed to a Level 2, and evacuation levels have been lifted for all other areas. The Chumstick highway is reopened, with reduced speeds in place through the impacted area. Drivers are asked to use extreme care and to slow down when approaching fire response vehicles.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.