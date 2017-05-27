15-year-old escapes from Juvenile Corrections Center in Nampa

The Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections says it is searching for a 15-year-old boy who escaped from the department's correctional facility in Nampa.

Paul Herman Hendrix was last seen at about 12:10 p.m. on Saturday. Hendrix is described as white, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and black shorts.

Hendrix was convicted in March of last year of second degree arson, criminal conspiracy and petit theft in Payette County.

Anyone with information about Hendrix is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency immediately.