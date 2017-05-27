15-year-old Idaho escapee back in custody

Update, Sunday: Officials with the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections report a 15-year-old who escaped custody from a correction facility in Nampa is back in custody Sunday.

Paul Hendrix called Garden City Police to surrender around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning. A Garden City police officer took Hendrix into custody in the 4400 block of West Chinden.

Hendrix is being held at the Ada County Juvenile Detention Center pending a court appearance Tuesday.

Previous coverage:

The Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections says it is searching for a 15-year-old boy who escaped from the department's correctional facility in Nampa.

Paul Herman Hendrix was last seen at about 12:10 p.m. on Saturday. Hendrix is described as white, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and black shorts.

Hendrix was convicted in March of last year of second degree arson, criminal conspiracy and petit theft in Payette County.

Anyone with information about Hendrix is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency immediately.