Police identify victims in Oregon train attack

Authorities have identified two men fatally stabbed on a Portland light-rail train in Oregon.



Police on Saturday said 53-year-old Ricky John Best of Happy Valley, Oregon, died at the scene on Friday and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche of Portland died at a hospital.



Police say 21-year-old Micah David-Cole Fletcher of Portland was also stabbed in the attack and is in serious condition at a Portland hospital. Police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.



Police say the stabbing occurred after a man yelled racial slurs at two young women who appeared to be Muslim, one of whom was wearing a hijab, and other men attempted to intervene.



Police on Friday arrested 35-year-old Jeremy Joseph Christian of Portland. He is being held in the Multnomah County Jail on suspicion of aggravated murder and attempted murder.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)