Police eye Oregon stabbing suspect's ideology

Police say they'll examine what appears to be the extremist ideology of a man suspected of fatally stabbing two other men on an Oregon train after they apparently attempted to intervene when the man yelled racial slurs at two young women who appeared to be Muslim.



Police in a statement Saturday also say 35-year-old Jeremy Joseph Christian of Portland doesn't have any known mental health history listed and he's not flagged as a criminal gang member.



Police arrested Christian on Friday following the stabbing. He's being held in the Multnomah County Jail on suspicion of aggravated murder and attempted murder. He's scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.



Police have also identified the two young women on the train, one of whom was wearing a hijab at the time of the stabbing. Their names haven't been released.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)