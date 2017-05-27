Man injured in motorcycle crash near Dishman Mica and Madison in Spokane Valley

Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a crash near Dishman Mica Rd. and Madison Rd. in Spokane Valley Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say a motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with injuries around 1:30 p.m. No other cars were involved.

Lanes were blocked for a short time while investigators gathered evidence.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The motorcyclist involved in the crash has not been identified.

Additional information was not immediately available Saturday.