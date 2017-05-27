Emergency crews pull man from river in Spokane Valley

Emergency rescue crews pulled a man from the Spokane River in the middle of training to do that exact thing.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department reports that a man jumped from a bridge near Trent and Pines Saturday afternoon. Firefighters responded just before 4 p.m. A special operations team pulled the man from the river while in the middle of their swift water training, which happens weekly. He was safely brought to shore a short time later.

The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

No serious injuries were reported.