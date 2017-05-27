Kayaker rescued from Spokane River in Post Falls

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports a 52-year-old man is safe after his kayak overturned in the Spokane River just after noon on Saturday.

The call of a kayaker in distress came in at around 12:15 p.m. The Sheriff's Recreation Safety Section and Dive Rescue Team responded to the call below the Post Falls Dam east of Corbin Park. They located the kayaker, later identified as Richard J. Thomas from Hayden, Idaho. Utilizing special equipment, he and his kayak were taken to shore. Crews also located and returned a kayak down river that belonged to Thomas' wife, who had already made it safely to shore near Corbin park before emergency crews showed up

Thomas was not injured and was wearing a life jacket when his kayak took on water and overturned.

The sheriff's office reminds everyone that even though the weather is getting warmer, the water is still very cold and the rivers are high and flowing fast. Make sure you have all your safety equipment when boating, and make sure you wear a life jacket.