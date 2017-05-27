Counterfeit cash getting more advanced in Spokane

We've told you of counterfeit money being used to buy Girl Scout cookies, and movie money used at a gas station. Now a Spokane bank teller tells KHQ some counterfeiters are getting more advanced with their forgeries.

"The first time it came to us as a local business who received two of them and they were just making a regular deposit," she said. The teller, who does not want to be named, said one of her co-tellers at a Wells Fargo branch in our region noticed that the texture felt weird. So they decided to check the water marks, and verify the security strip, and those did not check out.

But what was different about these fake hundreds? "We have all of these red flags saying it's fraudulent but here we have one test saying its not," the bank worker said.

These counterfeiters are using a process called chemical washing. That's when they strip the ink off of $1 bills and then they are reprinted as hundreds.

"This is someone who knows what they are doing and they are doing it well."

Three local business have been impacted by this fake money In total seven hundred dollars in fake cash was taken to one branch. The bank has sent the fake money to the secret service so they can further investigate.