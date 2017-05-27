Spokane man honors the fallen with flowers

Thousands of flags line Memorial Cemetery this weekend to honor those who died serving our country

"I really feel that doing my little part... For instance by putting flowers on veterans I never met or known, is my way thanking them," said Mike Cavanaugh.

Mike has been doing this for over 30 years. Going to graves of veteran's he has never met. "When you come over here and you spend your time as young men, and you walk and think and you see all of these people that have given so much for their country... you just never forget."

With a Buddy Poppy pinned to his shirt, and flowers in hand. Mike and his wife started to walk.

"Frank W. Gilliam 1915-1944, Company A, 9th Battalion. Gave his life in the Battle of the Bulge."

Mike continued, "His last name is Eastman. He's a Civil War vet. He's another one I put flowers on."

Mike will continue this tradition of his for many more years to come.

"It's still worth it for me to do it. They deserve it."