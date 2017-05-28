Jack Stockton, former owner of Jack and Dan's, passes away at 89 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Jack Stockton, former owner of Jack and Dan's, passes away at 89

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Jack Stockton, the former owner of Jack and Dan's Bar and Grill, and father of Hall of Fame basketball player John Stockton, passed away Saturday at the age of 89.

Hennessey Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements. A rosary will be held Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 7:30 pm, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 330 E. Boone, Spokane, WA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 2nd at 10 am at St. Aloysius.

Additional details were not immediately available Saturday morning. As we learn more we will update this story.

