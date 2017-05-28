Troopers ask for help finding boxes after postal truck crashes into river

The Washington State Patrol is asking the public the report any shipping packages located along the banks of the Peshatin Creek from milepost 184 on US 97 downstream to the Wenatchee River and the Wenatchee River downstream.

On Saturday morning at about 8:30 a.m., a Postal Express truck was involved in a collision on U.S. 97 about 6 miles southeast of Leavenworth, which resulted in cargo being spilled into the Peshatin Creek. Although most of the contents are harmless, WSP says some of the packages could pose risk if unsealed.

As water levels recede, more packages could become exposed, if a package is located, please report its location to the Washington State Patrol at 509-682-8090 or the Chelan Co. Sheriff's Office at 509-663-9911.