Speeding car leads to drug bust in Adams County - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Speeding car leads to drug bust in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. -

Adams County reports a traffic stop led to getting heroin, cocaine and other drugs off the street Saturday night.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports that a deputy stopped a car going 93 mph headed east on Highway 395. The driver had a warrant out of Montana for assault with a deadly weapon and parole violations. The deputy searched the man and found he was carrying heroin. His vehicle was impounded and a search warrant was issued for the vehicle.

The Adams County K-9 Unit was called to help with the search of the car, and deputies found methamphetamine, ecstasy, heroin, cocaine, marijuana and a firearm.

The driver was taken into custody on several charges.

