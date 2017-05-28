Ferris wheel company seeks testimony on accident

The company that runs a Ferris wheel in Port Townsend, Washington, has taken legal action in the case of the family who fell off earlier this month.



KIRO-TV reports that Portland-based Funtastic Traveling Shows plans to get a deposition from the employees who were operating the ride at the time of the accident.



On May 18 a bucket on the Ferris wheel at the Rhododendron Festival tipped over with a family inside, injuring several people.



Attorney Pat Buchanan, who represents the company, said a deposition gives attorneys from both sides a chance to get information without an actual lawsuit.



Ashton Dennis, the attorney representing the family who fell, told KIRO that he's not happy about the company's plan.



Dennis says the family is still trying to recover.



