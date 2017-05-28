Manchester police arrest man, 25, in bomb probe

British police say they have made another arrest in connection with the Manchester bombing, bringing the total to 12.



Greater Manchester Police says a 25-year-old man was arrested in the city Sunday on suspicion of terrorist offenses. Eleven other men, aged between 18 and 44, are in custody.



Bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 people and himself in Monday's bombing after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.



Police say they are also searching a new property in the Moss Side area of the city.



Investigators say they have dismantled a large part of Abedi's network, but expect to make more arrests.

