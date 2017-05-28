Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shooting

Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shootingPosted: Updated:
Police: Woman locked her kids in car trunk while she shopped
RIVERDALE, Utah (AP) - A 39-year-old Utah woman has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young children in her car's trunk while she went inside a Wal-Mart store to shop. Riverdale police say witnesses heard the children ages 2 and 5 making noise and saw the car shaking, got the older child to pull the emergency latch and called 911.>>
Counterfeit cash getting more advanced in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - We've told you of counterfeit money being used to buy Girl Scout cookies, and movie money used at a gas station. Now a Spokane bank teller tells KHQ some counterfeiters are getting more advanced with their forgeries. "The first time it came to us as a local business who received two of them and they were just making a regular deposit," she said.>>
Jack Stockton, former owner of Jack and Dan's, passes away at 89
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jack Stockton, the former owner of Jack and Dan's Bar and Grill, and father of Hall of Fame basketball player John Stockton, passed away Saturday at the age of 89. Hennessey Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements.>>
Police release new photo of Manchester bombing suspect, ask for help
MANCHESTER, England - Manchester Police have released a new photo of the man suspected of killing 22 people in a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert on Monday. In the photo released Saturday shows 22-year-old suspect Salman Abedi in a brown hat, jeans, glasses and a black Hollister vest. The background is blacked out.>>
Post Falls Officer pulls over little girl in power wheels Jeep
POST FALLS, Idaho - Hometown Heroes. Every week, we highlight someone who works in public safety for all the good work they do. Tonight is a bit of a change from the typical Hometown Hero. It's the story of a little girl who suddenly became public enemy number one. Pat Eismann was patrolling the area in Post Falls when he noticed something a bit out of the ordinary. "I saw a little girl driving a power wheels jeep down the street," Officer Eismann said....>>
2 stabbed to death, 1 injured on Portland train by man hurling racial slurs
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police in Oregon say two people died and another was hurt in a stabbing on a Portland light-rail train after a man yelled racial slurs at two young Muslim women. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports officers arrested a man Friday afternoon who ran from the train. Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson says the assailant on the train was ranting on many topics, using "hate speech or biased language," and turned his focus on the women.>>
Trial set for former high school science teacher accused of lewd conduct
COEUR D'ALENE (AP) - A late summer trial is scheduled for a former Lake City High School science teacher who faces lewd conduct charges. The Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Press reports that a two-week jury trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 26 for Jeffrey Kantola. Kantola is charged with lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16. The felony charges can carry up to 15 years in prison.>>
Merkel: Europe must stay united in face of ally uncertainty
BERLIN (AP) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is urging European Union nations to stick together in the face of new uncertainty over the United States and other challenges. Merkel said Sunday at a campaign event in Bavaria that "the times in which we can fully count on others are somewhat over, as I have experienced in the past few days.">>
California woman shot by stray bullet saved by shaving cream can
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - A woman who was hit by a stray bullet is alive all thanks to a shaving cream can. It happened around 11 p.m. Friday in San Diego, California. The 19-year-old woman was standing in the kitchen of her home when gunfire broke out across the street. Two stray bullets came through the front door striking her in the back, right near her spine.>>
Gas break closes roads near Glenrose
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters closed some roads near Glenrose because of a broken gas line Sunday morning. Glenrose was closed from 29th to 31st while crews worked to get the leak under control. Firefighters on scene said some houses in the area were evacuated. Avista workers were on scene Sunday working to fix the problem.>>
Spokane firefighters rescue woman trapped on log
SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire crews with Spokane County Fire District 9 responded to a report of a woman stuck on a log in the Little Spokane River Saturday. Firefighters say that due to thick brush along the banks and the bordering marsh, getting access to the river was difficult. Crews used a 100-foot aerial platform to quickly locate the woman from above.>>
Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shooting
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say a shooting spree that left eight people dead in Mississippi began with a call regarding a domestic dispute. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Sunday that three female victims and a Lincoln County sheriff's deputy were killed.>>
Police looking for driver who allegedly assaulted jogger
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Authorities are looking for a driver they say hit a jogger with his car and then choked him. The Idaho Statesman reports a man was jogging Friday evening when he was sideswiped by a small car. The Ada County Sheriff's Office say in a release the jogger told police the driver of the car got out of the vehicle as the two men began to argue.>>
Manchester police arrest man, 25, in bomb probe
LONDON (AP) - British police say they have made another arrest in connection with the Manchester bombing, bringing the total to 12. Greater Manchester Police says a 25-year-old man was arrested in the city Sunday on suspicion of terrorist offenses. Eleven other men, aged between 18 and 44, are in custody.>>
Ferris wheel company seeks testimony on accident
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. (AP) - The company that runs a Ferris wheel in Port Townsend, Washington, has taken legal action in the case of the family who fell off earlier this month. KIRO-TV reports that Portland-based Funtastic Traveling Shows plans to get a deposition from the employees who were operating the ride at the time of the accident.>>
Speeding car leads to drug bust in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - Adams County reports a traffic stop led to getting heroin, cocaine and other drugs off the street Saturday night. The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports that a deputy stopped a car going 93 mph headed east on Highway 395. The driver had a warrant out of Montana for assault with a deadly weapon and parole violations.>>
