Gas break closes roads near Glenrose

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane firefighters closed some roads near Glenrose because of a broken gas line Sunday morning.

Glenrose was closed from 29th to 31st while crews worked to get the leak under control. Firefighters on scene said some houses in the area were evacuated. Avista workers were on scene Sunday working to fix the problem. 

Firefighters say roads should be open by noon Sunday.

Avista reports a homeowner dug into a natural gas line, causing it to break. Avista urges everyone to call 811 before doing any digging to avoid situations like this.

No injuries were reported. 

    •   