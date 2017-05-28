Spokane firefighters rescue woman trapped on log

Fire crews with Spokane County Fire District 9 responded to a report of a woman stuck on a log in the Little Spokane River Saturday.

Firefighters say that due to thick brush along the banks and the bordering marsh, getting access to the river was difficult. Crews used a 100-foot aerial platform to quickly locate the woman from above. Crews were able to guide firefighters down below to where the woman was. They were able to pull the woman safely to shore. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters want to remind everyone that even though the sun is out and temperatures are rising, the Little Spokane River is still running high, fast and very cold. Always wear a life jacket and avoid areas with limited access.