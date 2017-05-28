California woman shot by stray bullet saved by shaving cream can

A woman who was hit by a stray bullet is alive all thanks to a shaving cream can.

It happened around 11 p.m. Friday in San Diego, California. The 19-year-old woman was standing in the kitchen of her home when gunfire broke out across the street. Two stray bullets came through the front door striking her in the back, right near her spine.

Tesha Turner says her sister was on her way to a sleepover when the bullet hit her bag, piercing a can of shaving cream. She says that can ultimately saved her sister's life.

"This backpack saved my sister's life because I feel if she didn't have that, the bullet would have just had more force to go through her," Turner said.

Turner says she's relieved that her sister is OK. But is now concerned if the shooting will continue in her neighborhood.

Police are investigating and looking for the people responsible for the crime.