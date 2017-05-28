Trial set for former high school science teacher accused of lewd conduct

A late summer trial is scheduled for a former Lake City High School science teacher who faces lewd conduct charges.



The Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Press reports that a two-week jury trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 26 for Jeffrey Kantola.



Kantola is charged with lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16. The felony charges can carry up to 15 years in prison.



Kantola chose not to enter a plea at his Friday arraignment in First District Court, so Judge Rich Christensen entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.



According to court records, Kantola is accused of sexual misconduct with a 15-year-old girl on two occasions.



Kantola, who is not in custody, was assigned a public defender last week. His next court appearance is an Aug. 11 pretrial conference.



Information from: Coeur d'Alene Press, http://www.cdapress.com

