Carbon cap rule in Washington faces legal challenge

Carbon cap rule in Washington faces legal challenge

SEATTLE -

Even as the Trump administration seeks to roll back Obama-era rules to curb greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants, Washington state is forging ahead with its own rules to cap carbon pollution from large polluters.
    
But the state faces legal challenges as it begins requiring large industrial facilities to gradually reduce carbon emissions over time to combat climate change.
    
Four natural gas utilities and eight industry groups are seeking to invalidate the state's so-called clean air rule, which took effect in January and affects facilities such as fuel and natural gas distributors, oil refineries and manufacturers.
    
A Thurston County Superior Court judge is set to hear arguments Friday related to one aspect of the case. Arguments on the merits of the challenge are expected later.

  Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shooting

    Sunday, May 28 2017 2:16 PM EDT

    BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say a shooting spree that left eight people dead in Mississippi began with a call regarding a domestic dispute.      The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Sunday that three female victims and a Lincoln County sheriff's deputy were killed. 

  Police: Woman locked her kids in car trunk while she shopped

    Saturday, May 27 2017 4:26 PM EDT

    RIVERDALE, Utah (AP) - A 39-year-old Utah woman has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young children in her car's trunk while she went inside a Wal-Mart store to shop. Riverdale police say witnesses heard the children ages 2 and 5 making noise and saw the car shaking, got the older child to pull the emergency latch and called 911.

  Jack Stockton, former owner of Jack and Dan's, passes away at 89

    Sunday, May 28 2017 12:34 PM EDT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Jack Stockton, the former owner of Jack and Dan's Bar and Grill, and father of Hall of Fame basketball player John Stockton, passed away Saturday at the age of 89. Hennessey Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements.

  Deputies work together to pull suicidal man from Spokane River

    Sunday, May 28 2017 5:36 PM EDT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies are releasing more information about a man who jumped into the Spokane River near Trent and Pines in Spokane Valley Saturday afternoon. The man is currently in stable condition Sunday. Spokane Valley deputies responded at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of a highly intoxicated man walking in traffic on Trent, east of Pines.

