Deputies work together to pull suicidal man from Spokane River

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies are releasing more information about a man who jumped into the Spokane River near Trent and Pines in Spokane Valley Saturday afternoon. The man is currently in stable condition Sunday.

Spokane Valley deputies responded at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of a highly intoxicated man walking in traffic on Trent, east of Pines. A couple of minutes later witness reported that the man was sitting on the guardrail of the bridge overlooking the Spokane River. The caller reported the man had his feet over the guardrail, staring at the river as though he might jump. A few minutes later the man fell forward out of sight toward the water. Deputies say he dropped about 75-100 feet before slamming into the frigid river below.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office Dive Rescue and Spokane Valley Fire Water Rescue Teams were immediately called to respond.

Deputy J.P. Melton and Deputy Tom Walker, both with extensive water rescue training, arrived on scene and began speaking with witnesses as they attempted to find the man in the river. Witnesses said the man was hanging on to some brush about 300 yards downstream. Deputies Walker and Melton, assisted by Deputy Bullion and Deputy Pratt began working their way downstream, trying to get ahead of the man and rescue him.

Deputy Walker had grabbed a "throw bag" and a life jacket from the trunk of his car when he first arrived on scene.

Witnesses then told deputies the man had let go of the brush and was floating down stream. The deputies got ahead of the man and Deputy Melton placed a rope right in front of the man, but due to his injuries, or his suicidal intention, he did not grab it. Realizing the need to possibly jump in the river to save the man, Deputy Walker took off his duty belt and gun and put on a life jacket.

The man reportedly disregarded commands and appeared to swim further from shore as he continued to be swept away by the current.

Deputies ran another 150 to 200 yards through the brush to get ahead of the man again. Again the deputies threw the rope out, and again the man refused to grab it. That's when Deputy Walker jumped into the water. He made his way toward the man, grabbed the rope already in the water, and the deputies on shore pulled both men to safety.

The Spokane Valley Fire Rescue Team arrived and began to provide the man with much needed medical treatment for his injuries from the impact with the water and exposure to the frigid water.

The man was taken to an area hospital.

