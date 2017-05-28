One person facing arson charge in fires along Fish Lake Trail

Update: Police say one person is in custody facing a charge of second degree arson in connection to a series of six brush fires started near the Fish Lake Trail.

Police describe the person as a 51-year-old transient man living in the woods in the area.

Investigators remain on scene Sunday night.

Previous coverage:

Fire crews worked Sunday afternoon to contain several small fires near Fish Lake Trail west of downtown Spokane.

Firefighters were able to get the fires under control quickly and no evacuation notices were needed. Police say the fires appeared suspicious and that they have detained two people in what is now an arson investigation Sunday evening.

An off-duty Spokane police officer first spotted the fires while on Highway 195 between 16th and Thorpe around 3:30 p.m. and called it in to dispatch. Spokane Police, Spokane Fire and Washington Department of Natural Resources responded and the fires were quickly contained.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer tells KHQ there was a total of six fires started south of 16th Ave. Chief Schaeffer reports all six were human caused and intentional.

An arson investigator is on scene Sunday evening gathering evidence and conducting an investigation.

Additional details have not been released. As we learn more we will update this story.