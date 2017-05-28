Two apartments damaged in fire on E. Euclid

Fire crews were called to a fire at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of E. Euclid Ave. Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but two apartments did sustain damage. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. There is no word yet as to the extent of the damage to the complex.

Witnesses say they first noticed the fire because a bush was on fire, and then that fire spread to the house.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.