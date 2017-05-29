Coeur d'Alene Police searching for armed robbery suspect

Police in Coeur d'Alene are searching for the man who robbed the Dollar Tree on W. Neider Avenue Sunday night.

Officers say a man came into the store just before 9:00 a.m., pulled a gun and demanded money. Police say he took an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled the area.

The employees describe him as white, 45-50 years old with short white hair and a white mustache. He is about 5'9" tall with a medium build and either blue or hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a tan and white plaid shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.