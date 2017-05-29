18-year-old man arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal crash south of Ritzville on Highway 395

The Washington State Patrol one person has died following a one-car collision south of Ritzville Monday morning.

Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 395 about 24 miles south of Ritzville. The 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was headed north on 395 at a high rate of speed when the driver, 18-year-old Jaciel Parra of Victor, Idaho, fell asleep at the wheel and went off the roadway. Troopers say Parra overcorrected and rolled the SUV.

WSP says Jaciel Parra was not injured, but the passenger of the car, 48-year-old Gabriela Parra, of Victor, Idaho, died. Troopers say Jaciel Parra has been arrested for vehicular homicide.

SR395 MP72 causing driver in custody for vehicular homicide. Roadway still blocked for southbound traffic. Detour in place. — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) May 29, 2017

The roadway opened back up just before noon on Monday.