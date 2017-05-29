One person killed in crash south of Ritzville on Highway 395 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

One person killed in crash south of Ritzville on Highway 395

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. -

The Washington State Patrol one person has died following a one-car collision south of Ritzville Monday morning. 

Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 395 about 24 miles south of Ritzville. Details are limited, but WSP says the driver of the car is injured and the passenger of the car has died. Southbound lanes of 395 are closed, but a detour is in place. 

