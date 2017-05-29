Golfer Tiger Woods says DUI was 'unexpected reaction' to prescribed medication

Update: Following his arrest on a DUI charge in Florida, golfer Tiger Woods released a statement Monday evening saying alcohol wasn't involved. Woods says he takes full responsibility for his actions and that the DUI was an unexpected reaction to medication. His full statement can be read below:

I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly. I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again. I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office for their professionalism.

Previous coverage:

Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.



The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. on Monday.



Jail records show Woods had been arrested by police in Jupiter. He was released just before 11 a.m. on his own recognizance. He has been charged under a Driving Under the Influence statute.



No other details were immediately available. Messages left for a Jupiter police spokeswoman were not immediately returned.

