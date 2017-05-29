Robert De Niro: Once inspiring, US now tragic dumb comedy

Robert De Niro: Once inspiring, US now tragic dumb comedyPosted: Updated:
18-year-old man arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal crash south of Ritzville on Highway 395
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol one person has died following a one-car collision south of Ritzville Monday morning. Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 395 about 24 miles south of Ritzville. The 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was headed north on 395 at a high rate of speed when the driver 18-year-old Jaciel Parra of Victor, Idaho, fell asleep at the wheel.>>
Golfer Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charges
JUPITER, Fla. - Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested on charges of driving under the influence early Monday morning in Jupiter, Florida. Woods lives in Jupiter Island and was taken into custody at around 3:00 a.m. Palm Beach County Jail records indicate Woods was released from custody at 10:50 a.m.>>
PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle across the region
KHQ.com - If you were up late Saturday night and looking up at the sky, you were treated to a beautiful light show courtesy of Mother Nature. Independence Day fireworks are still about a month away, but Saturday's Northern Lights display was just as dazzling. Several of you shared your photos with us. Click through the slide show above to see some of the photos sent to us.>>
Trial set for former high school science teacher accused of lewd conduct
COEUR D'ALENE (AP) - A late summer trial is scheduled for a former Lake City High School science teacher who faces lewd conduct charges. The Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Press reports that a two-week jury trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 26 for Jeffrey Kantola. Kantola is charged with lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16. The felony charges can carry up to 15 years in prison.>>
One person facing arson charge in fires along Fish Lake Trail
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is in custody facing a charge of second degree arson in connection to a series of six brush fires started near the Fish Lake Trail. Police describe the person as a 51-year-old transient man living in the woods in the area.>>
Coeur d'Alene Police searching for armed robbery suspect
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Police in Coeur d'Alene are searching for the man who robbed the Dollar Tree on W. Neider Avenue Sunday night. Officers say a man came into the store just before 9:00 a.m., pulled a gun and demanded money. Police say he took an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled the area.>>
Zookeeper killed in incident involving a tiger at UK zoo
Trump condemns fatal stabbing of good Samaritans in Portland
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is condemning the fatal stabbing of two good Samaritans trying to aid two young Muslim women as an avowed white supremacist harassed them in Portland, Oregon. Trump tweeted Monday: "The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable. The victims were standing up to hate and intolerance. Our prayers are w/ them.">>
Robert De Niro: Once inspiring, US now tragic dumb comedy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Robert De Niro says that "in movie terms," the country was once "an inspiring uplifting drama" but now has turned into "a tragic dumbass comedy." The two-time, Oscar-winning actor spoke to Brown University graduates Sunday at the Ivy League school's commencement ceremonies. He urged them to "work to stop the insanity" and to strive to make the world better.>>
Coeur d'Alene Police searching for armed robbery suspect
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Police in Coeur d'Alene are searching for the man who robbed the Dollar Tree on W. Neider Avenue Sunday night. Officers say a man came into the store just before 9:00 a.m., pulled a gun and demanded money. Police say he took an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled the area.>>
One person facing arson charge in fires along Fish Lake Trail
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is in custody facing a charge of second degree arson in connection to a series of six brush fires started near the Fish Lake Trail. Police describe the person as a 51-year-old transient man living in the woods in the area.>>
PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle across the region
KHQ.com - If you were up late Saturday night and looking up at the sky, you were treated to a beautiful light show courtesy of Mother Nature. Independence Day fireworks are still about a month away, but Saturday's Northern Lights display was just as dazzling. Several of you shared your photos with us. Click through the slide show above to see some of the photos sent to us.>>
Two apartments damaged in fire on E. Euclid
SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire crews were called to a fire at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of E. Euclid Ave. Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but two apartments did sustain damage. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.>>
Deputies work together to pull suicidal man from Spokane River
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies are releasing more information about a man who jumped into the Spokane River near Trent and Pines in Spokane Valley Saturday afternoon. The man is currently in stable condition Sunday. Spokane Valley deputies responded at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of a highly intoxicated man walking in traffic on Trent, east of Pines.>>
