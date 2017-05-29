Driver airlifted from scene of motorhome rollover near Moses Lake; DUI investigation underway

A serious crash is blocking lanes of I-90 near Moses Lake.

Details are very limited at this time, but WSDOT confirms one lane in each direction on I-90 near milepost 173 is closed while crews investigate the crash.

Washington State Patrol says the RV hit an SUV and the driver of the RV was airlifted from the scene in critical condition. WSP also says a DUI investigation is underway.

Drivers should expect long delays.

This is a developing story and we will update you as soon as more information becomes available.