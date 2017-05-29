Arson suspected in fire at Pullman Subway

Firefighters in Pullman, Washington, report a joint investigation into a fire Monday morning that damaged a Subway sandwich shop located at 460 E. Main was an arson fire.

Pullman Deputy Fire Marshal Tony Nuttman said the investigative task force composed of fire investigators from Pullman, WSU police and Pullman police officers went through the charred evidence most of Monday morning and were able to determine there were apparent multiple points of origin for the fire. They also found examples of several possible ignitable liquids that have been collected and will be sent to the state crime lab.

Nuttman gave a preliminary estimate of damage of at least $300,000 but a more exact figure will come after the owners of the Subway and their insurance representatives go through the store.

The fire started shortly before midnight Sunday and was called in by a passerby who saw smoke coming from the kitchen. Firefighters broke down the door and were able to put the fire out. Crews from Whitman County Rural Fire District 12 also responded to the fire. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters report that the Subway is in a building shared with two other businesses. The space in the middle was unoccupied and appears to have some water damage on the floor, but no fire damage. The Baskin Robbins shop also in the building sustained no apparent fire damage. The building shared a common roof and attic and there was smoke coming from the ceiling beams throughout the structure. Fire investigators were still waiting to determine the extent of any smoke damage to the Baskin Robbins.

The Subway will be closed indefinitely while repairs are made.