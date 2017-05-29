No working smoke detectors in Spokane Valley kitchen fire

Spokane Valley Fire Department units responded to a house fire at Trent and McDonald at about 10 p.m. Sunday night. Arriving firefighters found smoke and flames coming from a window of the home and called for addition units to help put the fire out. Fifteen units responded.

Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies called the fire in. It was initially reported that a person was still inside the house, but when firefighters got there, the person had gotten out of the house. The fire was contained to the kitchen area and extinguished quickly with no further burn damage to the home.

A woman experienced possible smoke inhalation and was checked out by paramedics before being transported to an area hospital. It is reported that there were no working smoke detectors in the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.